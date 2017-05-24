Easy meals to cook over the campfire

Posted 12:17 PM, May 24, 2017, by

When it comes to camping, thinking about what food to bring and prepare around a campfire seems like a daunting task. Plus, no man can live on roasted marshmallows or plain hot dogs alone.

Get a little creative around the campfire and try out these meals that not only taste great, but are super easy to cook over the campfire.

Orange Cinnamon Rolls

  • Tube of orange flavored cinnamon rolls (found in refrigerator section)
  • Bag of oranges
  • Foil
  • Knife
  • Skillet (optional)
  • Tongs

Directions

  1. Cut oranges in half and hollow out.
  2. Break apart cinnamon rolls and place one roll inside each hollowed out orange.
  3. Put in skillet with cinnamon roll side facing up and cover with foil. Put over a fire and let cook for about 30 minutes.
  4. Carefully remove from fire and frost with included frosting.

To cook cinnamon rolls without a skillet, click here.

Pigs-In-A-Blanket

  • Tube of crescent rolls
  • 1 pkg of hot dogs
  • Cheese (optional)
  • Non-cool spray
  • Foil
  • Hot dog roasting sticks

Directions

  1. Put the hot dog onto a stick.
  2. Wrap an uncooked individual crescent roll triangle around the hot dog.
  3. Spray foil with non-stick spray and wrap it around the food. Place over a warm fire, turning occasionally for roughly 10 minutes or until the crescent looks cooked.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s