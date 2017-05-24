Easy meals to cook over the campfire

When it comes to camping, thinking about what food to bring and prepare around a campfire seems like a daunting task. Plus, no man can live on roasted marshmallows or plain hot dogs alone.
Get a little creative around the campfire and try out these meals that not only taste great, but are super easy to cook over the campfire.
- Tube of orange flavored cinnamon rolls (found in refrigerator section)
- Bag of oranges
- Foil
- Knife
- Skillet (optional)
- Tongs
Directions
- Cut oranges in half and hollow out.
- Break apart cinnamon rolls and place one roll inside each hollowed out orange.
- Put in skillet with cinnamon roll side facing up and cover with foil. Put over a fire and let cook for about 30 minutes.
- Carefully remove from fire and frost with included frosting.
To cook cinnamon rolls without a skillet, click here.
- Tube of crescent rolls
- 1 pkg of hot dogs
- Cheese (optional)
- Non-cool spray
- Foil
- Hot dog roasting sticks
Directions
- Put the hot dog onto a stick.
- Wrap an uncooked individual crescent roll triangle around the hot dog.
- Spray foil with non-stick spray and wrap it around the food. Place over a warm fire, turning occasionally for roughly 10 minutes or until the crescent looks cooked.