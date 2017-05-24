Easy meals to cook over the campfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to camping, thinking about what food to bring and prepare around a campfire seems like a daunting task. Plus, no man can live on roasted marshmallows or plain hot dogs alone.

Get a little creative around the campfire and try out these meals that not only taste great, but are super easy to cook over the campfire.

Orange Cinnamon Rolls

Tube of orange flavored cinnamon rolls (found in refrigerator section)

Bag of oranges

Foil

Knife

Skillet (optional)

Tongs



Directions

Cut oranges in half and hollow out. Break apart cinnamon rolls and place one roll inside each hollowed out orange. Put in skillet with cinnamon roll side facing up and cover with foil. Put over a fire and let cook for about 30 minutes. Carefully remove from fire and frost with included frosting.

To cook cinnamon rolls without a skillet, click here.

Pigs-In-A-Blanket

Tube of crescent rolls

1 pkg of hot dogs

Cheese (optional)

Non-cool spray

Foil

Hot dog roasting sticks

Directions