GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Wednesday is Michele DeSelms' last day at FOX 17 News after nearly two decades with the station.

FOX 17 is looking back on 18 years of memories as Michele prepares to anchor her final newscast Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Michele came to WXMI in 1998 from WSYX/WTTE in Columbus, Ohio, and has been here ever since.

She plans to stay in West Michigan and spend more time with her family.