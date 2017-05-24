Grand Rapid’s Wellspring Prep Academy named no. 1 high school in Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wellspring Prep Academy has been named the number one high school in the state of Michigan by U.S. News and World Report high school rankings.

Wellspring is a free, public charter high school in Grand Rapids with the goal to prepare students for college success. They provide their students with rigorous academics, moral focus and educational support to provide students with the skills they need to succeed in life.

When students enter school freshman year, they meet with an adviser twice a week all the way up through their senior year. During these meetings they work with the students one-on-one to create a college plan, giving them knowledge and resources in order to make successful decisions after high school.

Wellspring also prepares their students for college by requiring each student to take two AP classes and pass them in order to graduate. The school's senior class of 2017 completed 321 AP courses all together.

Students also must be accepted to at least one college in order to graduate, however they're not required to attend it.

Not only do they prepare students for college academically, they also help prepare them financially. Wellspring holds an event for senior students called Scholarship Days, where students spend three hours filling scholarship applications together.

Wellspring is currently enrolling for the fall, and they encourage parents and their kids to take a tour, watch a sporting event, or sit in a class.

Wellspring Prep Academy is located at 1031 Page Street Northeast in Grand Rapids. For more information call (616)-235-9500 or visit wellspringprep.com.