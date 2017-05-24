Grandville tops West Ottawa, earns share of OK Red title

HOLLAND, Mich -- Pat Clark threw a complete game 2-hitter and Grandville beat West Ottawa 2-0 Wednesday to claim a share of the OK Red championship. West Ottawa already had a piece of the conference and was looking to win it outright, Hudsonville beat Caledonia and also gets a piece of the title.

