Griffins come back in Game 3 to take series Lead

Posted 11:22 PM, May 24, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Griffins came from behind to win game three and take a 2-1 series lead vs. the San Jose Barracuda. Game 4 is Friday in Grand Rapids.

