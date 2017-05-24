Kalamazoo Strong awards first two Tyler Smith scholarships

MATTAWAN, Mich. – Two Mattawan High School seniors have been presented scholarships in honor of a student killed in a shooting in 2016.

The Kalamazoo Strong Organization presented scholarships to Baylie Kaiser and Nolan Hader from the Tyler Smith Scholarship fund.

Tyler Smith was a student at Mattawan when he and five others were killed in a shooting rampage in February 2016 in Kalamazoo.  Smith’s father, Richard, was also killed. The Kalamazoo Strong Organization was created after the shooting to help build community.

