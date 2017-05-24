MDOT to suspend state road projects for holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- State road projects will be suspended Memorial Day Weekend.

Work on all state-paid construction will end on Friday, May 26, at 3 p.m. Workers will be back on site at 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

The work suspension has become standard procedure on holiday weekends.

With lower speed limits of 45 mph when workers are present in construction zones, holiday travelers can get through zones at the 60 mph speed limit instead.

Some projects will allow lane closures to be removed, but some lane closures and complete closures must be kept in place.

Two major projects on US-131 already restrict lane closures, especially on the weekends: US-131 between 14 Mile and 17 Mile and US-131 between Howard City and Morley.

Two closures will remain in place: The ramp from westbound I-196 to westbound Chicago Drive remains closed until May 31 and M-44 Belding Road remains closed until August 21.