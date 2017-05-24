× Memorial Day Parades in West Michigan 2017

West Michigan will be offering several opportunities to honor our fallen military personnel this Memorial Day Weekend. If you know of a parade that isn’t listed, please send details to news@fox17online.com .

All parades listed are on Monday, unless otherwise noted.

Caledonia – 12:00pm starting at Kinsley Ave. and Main St. and ending at Lakeside Cemetery.

Douglas – 10:00am starting at Center St.

Holland – 9:30am starting on 8th and Central

Jamestown – 10:00am starting at Jamestown Baptist Chuch and ending at Riley St.

Jenison – 9:00am on Baldwin St. between 20th and Cottonwood

Grand Haven – Starting at 9:30am

Grandville – 9:00am starting at Wedgewood Park

Hastings – 10:30am Route will be on N. Broadway St.

Kentwood – 9:00am Starting at 48th St. and Eastern.

Lakeside – 10:30am Begins at the Lakeside Vets Club and ending at Lakeside Cemetery.

Lowell – 10:00am Traveling along Main St. to Oakwood Cemetery

Marshall – 10:00am Starts at Veteran’s memorial wall to Oakridge Cemetery.

Middleville – 10:30am Starting at McFall Elementary on State Rd. and ending at Mt. Hope Cemetery

Muskegon – 9:00am Starting at Morris Ave. and ending at Hackley Park

Rockford – 9:00am starting at Rockford Community Cabin.

Saugatuck – 9:00am Starting at Butler and Main St.

Walker – 12:00pm on Lake Michigan Dr. in downtown Standale

Grand Rapids – Tuesday at 7:00pm in downtown