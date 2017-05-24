Memorial Day Parades in West Michigan 2017
West Michigan will be offering several opportunities to honor our fallen military personnel this Memorial Day Weekend. If you know of a parade that isn’t listed, please send details to news@fox17online.com .
All parades listed are on Monday, unless otherwise noted.
Caledonia – 12:00pm starting at Kinsley Ave. and Main St. and ending at Lakeside Cemetery.
Douglas – 10:00am starting at Center St.
Holland – 9:30am starting on 8th and Central
Jamestown – 10:00am starting at Jamestown Baptist Chuch and ending at Riley St.
Jenison – 9:00am on Baldwin St. between 20th and Cottonwood
Grand Haven – Starting at 9:30am
Grandville – 9:00am starting at Wedgewood Park
Hastings – 10:30am Route will be on N. Broadway St.
Kentwood – 9:00am Starting at 48th St. and Eastern.
Lakeside – 10:30am Begins at the Lakeside Vets Club and ending at Lakeside Cemetery.
Lowell – 10:00am Traveling along Main St. to Oakwood Cemetery
Marshall – 10:00am Starts at Veteran’s memorial wall to Oakridge Cemetery.
Middleville – 10:30am Starting at McFall Elementary on State Rd. and ending at Mt. Hope Cemetery
Muskegon – 9:00am Starting at Morris Ave. and ending at Hackley Park
Rockford – 9:00am starting at Rockford Community Cabin.
Saugatuck – 9:00am Starting at Butler and Main St.
Walker – 12:00pm on Lake Michigan Dr. in downtown Standale
Grand Rapids – Tuesday at 7:00pm in downtown