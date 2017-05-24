Morning Buzz: Michigan’s Adventure offering discounts for military members on Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon just announced the special deal they have for Memorial Day.

Active and retired members of the U.S. Military can get in for free as part of the Tribute Armed Forces Program.

They can also buy tickets at a discounted price of $26 for six members of their family.

That deal is available on Sunday and Monday.

2. Travel season is about to start for Memorial Day weekend.

AAA is reminding travelers to make sure the car is ready for the road.

The company says they expect to rescue more than 170,000 drives in Michigan this year.

According to last year’s records, 40 percent of calls were for dead batteries, flat tires, low fuel and lockouts. 60 percent of vehicles had to be towed.

3. A new report is proving that beer is “big business” in Michigan.

It pumped more than $10.5 billion into Michigan’s economy in 2016.

Analysts say that includes both local beer distributors and craft brewers, for a total of about 5,000 jobs.

4. Memorial Day weekend could bring sweet deals on new appliances at Sears.

Savings experts at Offers.com say discounts can go as low as 50 percent off large appliances, from stoves to washer dryer sets.

At Sears there will be discounts up to 40 percent off on brands like Kenmore, Frigidaire and Samsung. This comes after Sears recently announced it’s closing 30 more stores.

The company says it’s been revitalizing its stronger stores and adding more branded apparel.

5. High school seniors will soon be applying for colleges, and summer is the percent time to do it.

Experts say the first thing students should do is register for college entrance exams like the SAT.

For the first time, The College Board is offering the SAT on August 26, so it won’t interfere with school or many extracurriculars.

The next big thing is to figure out where students want to go to school, and how much it cost.

Experts also suggest writing out a draft for the college essay during the summer. That way students don’t have to worry about writing it when school starts.

Campus tours during the summer are also a great idea.