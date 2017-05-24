Pilgrim’s Run Golf Club natural wooded terrain enhances golfing experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those who love to golf, Pilgrim's Run Golf Club is on the list of places golfers should visit this season.

Pilgrim's Run Golf Club is built on 400 acres of natural wooded terrain, with bent grass fairways, distinctive green complexes, and six different yardages to play from.

Todd went over to Pilgrim's Run to see the new upgrades they're offering to golfers this summer.

One of the new upgrades Pilgrim's Run provides for their golfers is brand new golf carts. These carts have portable charging stations for cell phones, as well as protection from the elements when the weather takes a turn for the worse. They also run faster than a standard cart, so golfers can get through their game quicker

Pilgrim's Run Golf Club is located at 11401 Newcoasta Avenue in Pierson.

Book a tee time online at pilgrimsrun.com or give them a call at 888-533-7742.