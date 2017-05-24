Police looking for missing Grand Rapids man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids police are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Charles Love, 62, has not been seen or heard from by his family is a week, according to police. He also has not reported to work since May 17.

Police say he has a cell phone, but it is turned off. His vehicle, a 2006, silver, 4-door Mercedes with the license plate CHOWLUV, is also missing.

Love was last seen wearing gold/black glasses, a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, black and silver gym shoes and a gold chain.

Anyone with information should call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.