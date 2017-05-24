Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort hiring 200 positions at job fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is hiring over 200 part-time and seasonal positions at a job fair on Thursday. They're looking for servers, wait staff, security members and floor workers. The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Black Elk Building located across the street from Soaring Eagle Casino Resort. Details can be found at sagchip.org.

School's out for the summer, so start it off right by heading to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Starting on June 1, the entire family can take advantage of the "School's Out" package. The package includes an overnight stay in a standard room and waterpark passes starting at $125 a night.

International superstar Lionel Richie will be performing on Soaring Eagle’s Outdoor concert stage on June 26. Richie is just one of only two songwriters in history to achieve the honor of having number one records for nine consecutive years. He’s known for his mega-hits like “Endless Love”, “Stuck On You", and “Say You, Say Me.”

Now that summer is just around the corner, Soaring Eagle Casino has a big line-up for 4th of July weekend.

Starting on Friday, June 30, Vince Neil from Motley Crue will be taking the stage with Lita Ford. The legendary front man of Motley Crue is an international superstar, accomplished businessman and heartfelt philanthropist. His voice leads some of the greatest rock songs of all time including "Shout at the Devil", "Girls, Girls, Girls", and "Home Sweet Home."

Then on Saturday, July 1, 80's punk and metal band Skid Row will perform. Back when they started in 1986, they worked their way up many top ten singles, gold and multi-platinum sales, and being number one on the Billboard album chart. The band broke up for four years in 1996, but returned to the big stage opening for KISS in 2000. Now they're back and better than ever! They'll be joined by special guests Fule, Dishwalla and Marcy Playground.

Legendary music icons, Three Dog Night, will be celebrating nearly five decades of music to wrap up the holiday weekend at Soaring Eagle Casino. The Grammy-nominated band is known for their hits like "Joy to the World", "Black and White", and "Mama Told Me Not To Come." They'll be joined by Creedence Clearwater Revisited on July 2.

During the 4th of July weekend there will also be a huge carnival and firework show on Saturday and Sunday after the bands play.

On Thursday, July 6 longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are taking the stage. They'll be performing favorite Fleetwood Mac songs, plus new ones from their album that'll be released this summer. They'll be joined by special guests The Wallflowers.

Make frequent trips to the water park, casino, and Standish Saganing Eagles Landing? Say goodbye to keeping track of three different rewards cards; they'll all start using the same rewards card. Anytime a customer spends money at one location, the rewards can be used at a different location. Soaring Eagle is the only place known of in Michigan that lets people use rewards points at all of their properties and locations.

To schedule your visit, just call 1-877-2EAGLE2.