Spirit Airlines opens $32 million hangar at Detroit airport

Posted 6:33 AM, May 24, 2017, by

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A $32 million maintenance hangar at Detroit Metropolitan Airport has opened as part of efforts to ensure safety among Spirit Airlines’ fleet.

Plans for the Spirit Airlines hangar at the airport in the Detroit suburb of Romulus were announced in 2015. It opened this month and Kirk Thornburg, vice president of technical operations, tells The Detroit News that the airline has added 80 new jobs so far.

He says new workers at the Miramar, Florida-based airline’s facility include technicians, engineers, technical trainers and tooling coordinators.

The hangar can hold three of the airline’s largest aircraft but primarily will be used for overnight maintenance and repairs.

