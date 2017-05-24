Vicksburg falls behind then rallys to beat Harper Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Vicksburg overcomes a two goal deficit to beat Harper Creek, 10-8. Vicksburg will go on to face East Grand Rapids in the final.

