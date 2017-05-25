2 charged in ‘staged’ Domino’s robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people have been charged in what police are calling a “staged” robbery at a Grand Rapids Domino’s pizza restaurant.

The alleged theft happened Monday at the restaurant at 619 Leonard St. NW.

Police say 39-year-old Charles Claude Perkins and 33-year-old Reanna Lynn Cunningham, a Domino’s employee, staged the robbery.

The two face charges of embezzlement and conspiracy to falsely report a felony. Cunningham faces additional charges of lying to police and false report of a felony.

Perkins and Cunningham are scheduled to be back in court June 13 for a preliminary examination.