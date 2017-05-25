Beer Explorers at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is partnering with Speciation Artisan Ales and Field & Fire for an exclusive beer and bread pairing in the Museum’s Beer Explorers program on Thursday, June 22. Participants will have rare access to try 3 Speciation beers in the one evening, an opportunity not available anywhere else.

This special Beer Explorers class will give access to taste 3 different Speciation Ales with 3 different Field & Fire breads. Speciation Artisan Ales only puts out one beer a month on a special Saturday release. This event is a rare chance to taste 3 beers at once, a unique opportunity, only available to 40 participants for the June Beer Explorers at the GRPM.

For tickets, click here.