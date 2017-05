Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Being on a diet and being surrounded by sweets can hard. Now, imaging being a body builder who is also a French pastry chef!

Marco Serrano is the chef at Field and Fire Bakery and Cafe and he is competing in the Grand Rapids Bodybuilding Championships Friday and Saturday at Grandville High School.

Watch the video above to see how he does it!