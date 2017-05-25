Brann’s offers veterans & active military members discounts every day of the year

Posted 11:17 AM, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16AM, May 25, 2017

Brann's is saying thank you to the men and women of the U.S. Military by giving them great discounts on food every day of the year.

These discounts are available all year round, not just on holidays like Memorial Day or Labor Day.

In order to qualify for the discount, veterans or active military members must show their Veteran's ID, administration card, or other form of military ID while dining at any Brann's location.

Military members will receive 25 percent off on Mondays, and 15 percent off Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information on Brann's menu items and locations, go to branns.com.

