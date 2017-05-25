Detectives investigating two dealership break-ins as connected

MARSHALL TWP, Mich. — Detectives are investigating two dealership break-ins as being possibly connected.

Cole Chrysler at 15514 W. Michigan Ave in Marshall Township and Extreme Dodge at 2300 Seymour Rd in Jackson were targeted sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The dealership in Marshall Township had 15 vehicles windows smashed and navigation systems stolen. General manager P.J. Shelby and says anything with an LCD screen went missing, estimating the damages at around $30,000.

““You know, it’s disheartening. You do a lot to try to build up the inventory, and have good quality product. And then someone comes in and damages them, just to, for their personal gain,” Shelby said. “We’re a small mom and pop, family owned dealership. We care about our people and our customers. 15 cars is a lot for our inventory.”

Cole Chrysler is offering a $1,000 reward for leads that lead to a conviction.

Extreme Dodge had more than 30 vehicles hit, also with navigation systems stolen. A manager at Extreme Dodge says the police are still evaluating the cost of everything, but says it’s expected to fall between $150,000 and $200,000.

Police are reviewing surveillance tape, but anyone who may know anything about either incident is encouraged to call the Calhoun County Detective Bureau at 269-781-0880.