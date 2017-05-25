Florida woman finds python while doing laundry

Posted 7:42 AM, May 25, 2017, by

(Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Another day, another python in Florida.

This time a woman found a python wrapped around her pet rat’s blanket while she was doing laundry.

Juanita Tedesco called police after spotting the snake as she rinsed blankets Wednesday. She says she believes it was trying to get to her pet rat Princess.
Cocoa police Lt. Mike Dellatorre tells WESH (http://bit.ly/2rCOwIP ) the snake is likely a pet that slithered away from home.

It was the third python sighting in Florida in a week. On Tuesday police say a man in Orlando found a python coiled on the floor of his kitchen pantry. Last Friday a man found an 8-foot (2 meters) python in his garage in Pembroke Pines, north of Miami.

Tedesco says it may be time to get rid of her pet rats.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s