Greenville houses on the move for good cause

GREENVILLE, Mich. – Two houses are on the move this morning in Greenville.

Yes, actual houses.

Spectrum Health in Greenville is expanding their parking lot and in doing so, eight houses were slated for demolition. But, the homes have been given to Habitat for Humanity and they are moving three of the homes to new lots in the city. The other five are being salvaged by Habitat for items for their ReStore and then will be available to the fire department for training.

Two houses are on the move Thursday. The intersection of M-57 at South Greenville West Drive, by the Meijer, is expected to be closed until Noon.