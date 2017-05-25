Hundreds of volunteers needed to assemble meals at Food From the Heart event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Heart of West Michigan United Way is looking for hundreds of volunteers to help pack meals at their Food From the Heart event.

One in eight people in west Michigan struggle with hunger, and one in five children are considered food insecure. When children are food insecure, they become malnourished, which can have big affects on their mental and physical health.

On June 21, volunteers will gather at Van Andel Arena to assemble ready-to-prepare meals for hungry families. Their goal is to pack 200,000 meals to fill up pantries across the country for Feeding America West Michigan, but they need help from the community to make that happen.

There are two shifts available: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To register or learn more about the event, click here.

For people who can't make it to the event, HWMUW is accepting donations at www.hwmuw.org/meals.