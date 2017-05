Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. - A man has been charged with Open Murder in the death of his stepfather.

Tyler Smith was arraigned Thursday on the Wednesday morning shooting of Robert Hill at his home on Blue Star Highway and 111th Avenue.

Hill ran an antique shop with Tyler's mother at the location in Casco Township, according to neighbors. Smith was arrested in the backyard of the home.

Smith is also charged with felony firearms possession.