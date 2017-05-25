Morning Buzz: Bill may allow dogs to eat with owners on restaurant patio

1. Pretty soon pet lovers may be able to eat outside with their dog at some restaurants throughout Michigan.

The state senate just passed a bill that would allow dogs on restaurant patios.

Under the bill, restaurants wouldn’t be forced to comply, but they would have the option to allow dogs.

It would also require dogs to be on a leash, and restaurants would have to outline rules including size and breed restrictions.

The state house will now consider the bill.

2. Have an American flag that needs to be replaced? Art Van Furniture will let customers trade it in for a new one, for free.

Art Van says the old flags will be retired in a “dignified manner.”

The CEO says the “Red, White, and Beautiful Exchange” program is a way for Art Van to help everyone celebrate Memorial Day in style.

3. The Grand Rapids Griffins are back on the home ice for Game 3 for the Western Conference Finals.

The Griffins beat the San Jose Barracuda 4-2.

Three of the Griffins’ goals were scored in the third. The Griffins now lead the Western Conference Finals two games to one.

Games 4 and 5 of the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

The winner of the series will advance to the Calder Cup Finals.

4. The Lakeshore is getting home delivery from Meijer is now available to customers.

The home delivery service now includes Grand Haven, Muskegon, Benton Harbor, Holland South Haven and more.

This follows a successful launch of the service in Grand Rapids.

Customers will be able to shop more than 55,000 items using the Shipt app or online, and can request delivery in as soon as one hour in some case.

Annual memberships are $99 per year, or pay $14 per month.

5. The Spring HBA Parade of Homes starts on Friday.

People can drive around the area and see more than a dozen of them.

Builders are hoping they’ll be able to inspire homeowners and give them ideas on renovating or building their own home.

Tickets can be purchased at Lake Michigan Credit Union branches or online at mygrhomedot.com.

Tickets must be purchased for those 13 and older. Children 12 and under can go for free.