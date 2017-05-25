Most of Memorial Day Weekend is dry

WEST MICHIGAN- A lot of us have been anxious to get the boats out, the pools ready, and just be able to get outdoors and enjoy warmer weather that we’ve earned after enduring winter.

Scattered showers are possible overnight Friday into Saturday. They won’t last long, as a few heavier showers will be possible up north in the morning, if your travels take you there.

A dying complex of thunderstorms to our southwest after midnight looks to have an impact on us overnight Saturday into Sunday as well, but many locations won’t see much as it looks right now.

After looking at this forecast very carefully over the last few days (I have the weekend off, too,) it’s changed fairly often. Several variations and tracks of the storm system that will impact us this weekend have varied over the last few days. Right now, it looks like 85-90% of the weekend is dry. If we get lucky, rain will arrive overnight and not affect much of our day. This doesn’t look like a heavy rain either, and those with plans on the actual Memorial Day holiday will see a chance of a light shower or two, much like we’ve been accustomed to the last few days.