New figures show Detroit’s population continues to decline

Posted 6:28 AM, May 25, 2017, by

(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — New figures say Detroit’s population continues to decline amid efforts to revitalize the city.

The population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau say Detroit is the nation’s 23rd largest city with a population of 672,795 last summer, a loss of 3,541 since 2015.

Mayor Mike Duggan’s office says, however, that new construction and utility hookups suggest the decades-long population exodus is stemming. About 1.8 million people lived in Detroit in the 1950s, when it was No. 5.

The numbers show the Detroit area ranks 14th among U.S. metropolitan areas, with 4.3 million people in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, St. Clair and Lapeer counties.

Grand Rapids is the state’s second-largest city with an estimated 196,445 residents, up 0.7 percent. The state’s fastest-growing communities are suburban townships in urban counties.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s