Ottawa Hills senior Aniya Davis ready for Track and Field state finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Ottawa Hills senior thrower Aniya Davis has already had a great high school career but she will have a chance to add to it next Saturday at the division 1 track and field state finals at East Kentwood High School.

"In discus I'm pretty confident" Davis said, "I have to stay positive so the disc can be light and fly. I want to Finish in first place in discus and push to be second in shotput."

Davis was third in the state last year in the discus, an event she won at last weekends division 1 regional at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix. She also finished 2nd at the regional in shot put.

Davis broke the schools discus record last year and twice more this year and is on the verge of breaking the Ottawa Hills shot put record.