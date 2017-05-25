× Police: Suspect fires multiple shots at vehicle, victim struck in leg

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 36-year-old man was sitting in his car early Thursday morning when he was approached by a hooded suspect near the 200 block of Oneita Street in Battle Creek. The male suspect fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the victim in the leg according to police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

With the assistance of a K9 unit officers investigated the scene, but didn’t apprehend a suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calhoun County Central Dispatch or Silent Observer.