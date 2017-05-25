Robbery suspect wounded in shooting involving Detroit police

Posted 9:27 AM, May 25, 2017
Police lights multiple night

File photo

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old robbery suspect has been wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Detroit officers at a drugstore.

Officers responded about 5 a.m. Thursday to reports of two robbers wearing masks who disarmed a security guard at the CVS Pharmacy store on the city’s west side. Police say the 16-year-old boy fired at officers before being wounded and another youth was arrested.

No officers, customers or employees were injured. Police described the injuries to the wounded suspect as not being life-threatening.

Police are investigating whether the two youths may have been involved in an earlier robbery in the area.

