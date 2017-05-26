× Driver flown to hospital after serious crash in St. Joseph Co.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a crash that sent at least one person to the hospital with serious injuries on Friday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Strobel Road and Hoshel Road in St. Joseph County’s Lockport Township.

Police say Jerry Michielsen, 45, of Calhoun County, reportedly ran the stop sign when he was driving south on Strobel. He was flown to Borgess Hospital with serious injuries, according to a press release from Michigan State Police. The other driver, Kalvin Ludwig, 21 of Three Rivers, suffered minor injuries.