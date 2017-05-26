Griffins hosting pre-game party for Game 4; come out and ‘Dunk Funk’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting a rally out in front of the Van Andel Arena before Friday’s Game 4 with the San Jose Barracuda and you have the chance to “dunk” your local sportscasters, including FOX 17’s Stephanie Funkhouser.

You can “Dunk Funk” between 5:30 and 7:00pm on the plaza in front of the arena, along with four other local personalities. Each will be wearing their favorite sports team gear, so, if you happen to not be a big fan of that team, you can fire away.

Stephanie will be wearing her alma mater, University of Michigan, gear. ESPN 96.1’s Drew McCarthy will be wearing Michigan State. WZZM’s Eric Lloyd will also be wearing University of Michigan, while WZZM’s Dan Harland will sport his Chicago Blackhawks gear and WOOD’s Zach Sepanik will be wearing Green Bay Packers clothing.

Fans can purchase three throws for $5. Proceeds to the Griffins Youth Foundation. The team is also hosting a fish fry for $7 at the event beginning at 5:30pm for the first 250 fans.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals is at 7:00pm at the Van Andel Arena. The Griffins have a 2-1 lead on the Barracuda and Game 5 will be Saturday night in Grand Rapids. The Griffins are offering $2 beers and $2 hot dogs at both games. Tickets are available here.