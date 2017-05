GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosting it’s first Made in Michigan pop-up market of the season Saturday.

the market is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and features jewelry, clothes, and decorations all made here in the Mitten.

We’re told more than 40 vendors will be on-site.

If you can’t make it out today don’t worry; the pop-up shop will return on the fourth Saturday of every month until September.