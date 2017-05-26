Make teachers feel special with these Last Day of School gifts

Sticky Bellies Picture Me Proud™ Photo Memory Cards- $19
- The easiest and cutest way to document your child’s last day of school
- Simply fill in the details with markers and snap a pic!
- Set includes 10 cards to help parents document from the first day of school to the last, and all the milestones in between (lost tooth, vacations, etc.)
- Made in the USA
- Cards are reusable by putting them into a 8x10 frame and writing on the glass
Chatbooks - $8 for series or Custom Books $12-15
- App connects to your Instagram or Facebook photos to create photo books.
- Simplify your life and subscribe to a series. Every time you upload 60 photos you get a photo book in the mail.
- Make custom books as gifts, for family trips or simply capturing and remembering everyday memories.
Kreative in Life T-shirts- $16.49
- High quality shirts and unique designs.
- Customize the shirt color.
- Prints can be glitter, neon or standard options.
- Custom designs available.
Beauty and the Bogg Makeup Bag - $29.95
- Washable, durable, stylish, customizable, and perfect for your next adventure!
- The tip-proof, ribbed bottom helps keep your Beauty and the Bogg upright and ready to use.
- Monogram for a personal touch.
Catching Fireflies Unique Gifts
- A whimsical gift shop featuring clever cards, silly socks, trendy accessories, hip home decor, pampering bath and body products, cute baby gifts, cool kitchen gadgets, fairy garden finds, Michigan themed gifts and more.
- We do our best to carry a curated collection of finds for almost any occasion plus gift wrapping is always complimentary.