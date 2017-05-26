GRPD involved in standoff with armed suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are currently at a standoff situation with a 27-year-old man near the 400 block More Street on the northeast side of Grand Rapids near Highland Park.

This incident began around 10 p.m. on Thursday after a 911 call reported a subject had fired a round of gunshots into the ground.

Police responded and attempted to make contact with the suspect but discovered that he was still armed.

The suspect fled on foot to the home on More Street NE, where he forced entry into the home. It is unclear if he knew the occupants of the residence.

According to police, the residence was occupied by two adults and two children when the suspect entered the home. They all escaped unharmed.

At this time police believe the subject is in the residence alone and are trying to make contact for a peaceful resolution.

Part of College Avenue is blocked off and police are advising people to avoid the area until further notice.

