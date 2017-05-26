Police looking for 2 men after armed robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for two men they say are responsible for an armed robbery early Friday afternoon.

Grand Rapids Police responded to a call about two men robbing an individual just before noon Friday near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Gold Avenue NW.

Police described the first suspect as a black man in his twenties wearing a green striped polo. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his twenties wearing a white tee-shirt.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400.