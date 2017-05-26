Police: 5 injured in I-94 crash involving bus

Posted 9:28 PM, May 26, 2017, by , Updated at 09:29PM, May 26, 2017

PORTAGE, Mich. — Five people were injured Friday in a crash involving a charter bus and three other vehicles along I-94 in Portage.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says that the crash was reported around 5:28 p.m. along westbound I-94 near the northbound US-131 exit ramp.

The charter bus rear-ended a truck after the truck merged into the far right lane and then braked suddenly because of traffic, according to a release.  The truck then hit an SUV in front of it, which then hit another vehicle.

The driver of the truck and four people on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a release from police.

 

