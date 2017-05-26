Purple Heart monument stolen from Michigan veterans memorial

Posted 6:54 AM, May 26, 2017, by

(Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Purple Heart monument that was stolen from the Upper Peninsula Veterans Memorial has been returned.

Michigan State Police say the large reproduction of a Purple Heart medal was taken sometime between Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon from the memorial in Dickinson County’s Breitung Township. The medal is given for wounds suffered in combat.

Police issued an update early Friday, saying the monument had been dropped off near the memorial and appears to have been damaged in the theft.

Police believe the person or people responsible for the theft returned the Purple Heart monument.

The theft is under investigation and officials are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the state police post in Iron Mountain.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s