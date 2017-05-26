Sun and rain this Memorial Day weekend for West Michigan

West Michigan – Our weather for Memorial Day weekend looks mixed with some rain, but also some sunshine.

Saturday will be the best of the three days with at least partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. With a southwest wind, temperatures along the lakeshore will top-out in the 60s.

Sunday will start dry with a increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms by late morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Memorial Day will range from partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible throughout the day, with the best chance north of I-96. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s.