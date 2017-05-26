Suspect involved with standoff surrenders to GRPD officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The suspect involved with the standoff at a home on More Street NE is in custody, according to police.

The incident began just before 10 p.m. on Thursday after a 911 reporting a subject had shot a round of gunfire into the ground near College Avenue in Grand Rapids.

After fleeing on foot, the suspect held up a residence on More Street NE where two adults and two children were residing. The residents made it out safely.

After over seven hours of negotiations the suspect exited the home and was taken into police custody.

According of police due to the dangerous situation they took their time with the negotiations to ensure a safe resolution.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time. No one was harmed in this incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.