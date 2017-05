GRAND RAPIDS, Mich, — Giant inflatables are taking over Riverside Park Saturday all for the Krazy Kids Inflatable Fun Run.

This is the first and only nationwide obstacle course run created solely for children, according to the organizers.

Kids will be able to climb their way through a total of 11 inflatables.

We’re told the course is less than two miles long and is not a timed race.

The race kicks off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and there is still time to purchase tickets.