"It's Been Quite a Ride": City Built Brewing opens this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beer City USA is about to get a lot bigger come Memorial Day weekend when owners Edwin Collazo and Dave Petroelje open the doors Saturday to their brewery and restaurant.

City Built Brewing, 820 Monroe Avenue, is equipped with a 10-barrel brewing system, a Puerto Rican-inspired menu and idiosyncratic beers.

“It’s been quite a ride,” said Collazo. “But, as we have said before, if it was easy, anyone could – and probably would – do it. We want to thank our investors, our families and the Grand Rapids community for their patience and support – you will not be disappointed.”

City Built Brewing will be open Wednesday through Saturday 4 p.m. until midnight and 12-9 p.m. on Sundays. The shop will be closed Monday’s and Tuesday’s.

“The only thing left to say is…cheers, Grand Rapids!”

A full list of City Built beers and complete food menu can be found at citybuiltbrewing.com.