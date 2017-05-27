Know the Law – Gathering evidence after a car crash
-
Know the law – What happens during a trial?
-
Know the law – Self-driving cars
-
How dangerous air bags can find their way into used cars
-
Know the Law – Proposed crackdown on distracted driving
-
Parents advocate distracted driving law in honor of son
-
-
Family fights for tougher distracted driving law after son’s death
-
Woman’s unborn baby, husband killed in crash; suspected DUI driver arrested
-
Know the Law: Role of judge and jury
-
Police arrest 20 people in connection with ‘X-Train’ in Kalamazoo
-
City lawsuit: GR officers discussed ‘hammered’ ex-prosecutor in recorded calls
-
-
Portion of I-96 to close from 11-noon Sunday for crash probe
-
Know the Law – Difference between Civil & Criminal Law
-
Know the Law – Silly Michigan Laws