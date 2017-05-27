Snyder appoints members to Marijuana Licensing Board

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has appointed five board members to the state Medical Marijuana Licensing Board.

The board will regulate growth, processing, transportation and selling of medical marijuana. Former Republican Speaker of the House Rick Johnson will be chairman. Senate Marjority Leader Arlan Meekhof appointed Johnson. Other members include Nichole Cover, a health care supervisor for Walgreens, and Donald Bailey, a retired Michigan State Police sergeant.

Meekhof says he nominated Johnson for his varied experience and knowledge.

Snyder says the board will help to provide oversight of medical marijuana facilities to keep the public safe.

Snyder signed into law marijuana regulations last September saying they would create a “solid framework” for patients to buy the drug safely. The legislation also established the state licensing system.