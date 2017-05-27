Soups being recalled over lack of inspection

WASHINGTON — You might want to check your cabinets for any Cauldron Soups that are made of beef broth.

Cauldron Soups, LLC, which markets its products as Cauldron Broths, is recalling the soups because they were never federally inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service.

The recall includes a total of five different products, according to a press release:

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “Vital Choice GRASS-FED BEEF BONE BROTH” with best by dates 1/15/2018, 1/18/2018 and 3/28/2018.

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “CAULDRON BROTHS BEEF BONE BROTH” with best by dates 1/3/18 and 2/15/18.

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “CAULDRON BROTHS ORGANIC CAULDRON’S CURE” with best by dates 12/21/18.

1-gal. individual plastic containers containing “CAULDRON BROTHS GLACE DE VIANDE” with best by date 1/30/18.

8-fl. oz. individual plastic containers containing “CAULDRON BROTHS GLACE DE VIANDE” with best by date 3/4/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45953” inside the USDA mark of inspection. We’re told there have been no reports of illness, but the company is asking those who did buy these products to not consume them and return them to the store you made the purchase at.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Gabriel Claycamp, CEO, at (360) 671-1098 or by email at customercare@cauldronbroths.com.