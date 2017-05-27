× Speeding driver arrested after leading police on pursuit

PIPESTONE TWP., Mich. — A man is behind bars and facing charges after allegedly leading deputies in Berrien County on a pursuit after they tried to pull him over for speeding.

Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop around 8:19 p.m. Saturday on Pipestone Road near Evans Road.

The vehicle continued through Sodus and Pipestone Tonwships before turning into the BP Gas Station at Meadowbrook and Pipestone where the pursuit came to an end when deputies boxed him in.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Berrien County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing law enforcement.

He is expected to be arraigned as early as Monday.