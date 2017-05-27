× Suspect in Grand Rapids standoff arraigned; faces six felonies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man has been officially charged with several felonies after holding Grand Rapids police at bay for several hours this week.

Darrell Jones II, 27, could be sentenced to life in prison if he is convicted of all six charges. He is charged with Home Invasion, 1st degree, Discharge of a Firearm in or at a building, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Injuring/Harassing a Police Animal or Rescue Dog, and two firearms charges. He is also charged as a Habitual Offender.

The standoff started Thursday night at about 10:00pm at a home in the 400 block of More Street NE. Jones allegedly had a gun and appeared to have suicidal thoughts. He was allegedly uncooperative with officers and forced his way into a home down the block. Everyone inside got out safely. Jones surrendered to police at about 6:00am on Friday.

No one was injured in the standoff.