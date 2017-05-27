× Wine and music and giraffes! Oh my!

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Sipping on a variety of wines, beers, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages while hanging out with some giraffes, red pandas and tortoises — that is what Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek is offering with its 9th Annual Corks for Conservation Wine Festival on June 9.

Catered by Taste of the Wild Catering and the Wine Loft attendees can dine on a “small bites” menu. Many other vendors from around the Southwest Michigan area will be featured as well.

Admission is $40 for individuals, $75 for couples and only $25 for designated driver. This is a 21+ event, and the price comes with drink vouchers, food pairings and a souvenir wineglass.

The sounds of the Philip Michael Scales and Air Traffic Controller will float through the zoo from the Wildlife Discovery Theater stage. Other activities will include animal presentations, raffles, auctions and a wine pull.

Visitors will be able to hop on the carousel or the train for an after-hours view of some of the exhibits.

For more information visit www.binderparkzoo.org/corks or call 269-979-1351.