Adult, child seriously injured in apartment fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. -- The Muskegon Heights Fire Department is investigating after an early morning fire at an apartment building that left two people seriously injured.

The fire started at an apartment building in the 600 block of East Hovey Avenue around 3:20 a.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters quickly got inside and were able to rescue an adult and a child under 10 years old.

Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean says the two were taken from a hospital in Muskegon to Grand Rapids in serious condition.

A total of two families were displaced in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.

The fire remains under investigation.