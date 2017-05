Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Saturday marked the start of a three day Professional Arm Wrestling Competition in Las Vegas.

There are a total of 32 professional football players competing and yes it's all for a good cause.

The event will air tonight again on CBS and June 3.

The winner will be awarded $100,000 with half going towards a charity of their choice.

FOX 17 Morning News anchors put their skills to the test. Watch the video and see who won!