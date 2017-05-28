Griffins Headed to Calder Cup Finals for 2013 Rematch

Posted 12:05 AM, May 28, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins closed out the Western Conference Finals on Saturday at Van Andel Arena with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda to head to the Calder Cup Finals for the second time in five years.

The Griffins will face the Syracuse Crunch for a rematch of the 2013 Calder Cup Finals. Game 1 is Friday, June 2nd in Grand Rapids.

